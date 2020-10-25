Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi's air quality further deteriorated to the "severe" category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 347 units on Sunday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi's air quality further deteriorated to the "severe" category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking over 400 units in many parts of the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 422 in Bawana, 423 in Mundka and 416 in Jahangirpuri, all three in 'severe' category as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. The deterioration in the air could be attributed to rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

The national capital witnessed a thin layer of smog this morning. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air. Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 347. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said that some locations entered "severe" zone but that will be short lived as winds are expected to increase slightly.

Some areas like Mundka, Wazirpur and Alipur recorded ''severe'' levels of air pollution, authorities said.

According to SAFAR, the air quality could improve on October 26 mainly because the extremely calm local surface winds which were prevailing yesterday are likely to increase slightly and may further pick-up by Oct 26.

