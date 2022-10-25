Delhi Air Pollution: 150 Mobile Smog Guns Deployed Across City As AQI Deteriorates After Diwali

IN VIEW of the pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday flagged off 150 mobile smog guns. The minister shared the figures for the last five years, stating that this year, there is a 30 per cent reduction in pollution compared to last year. Notably, the air quality in the national capital turned “very poor” today.

"The day after Diwali has recorded the lowest pollution in the last five years. There has been a reduction of 30 per cent in pollution compared to last year itself," he said while sharing the figures from the last five years, ANI quoted.

The Minister said due to the effort of the Delhi people, the level of pollution has not increased compared to every year. Today is the lowest level of pollution in the last five years. Last year it was 462, but today it has come down to 323.

Responding to the incidents of burning firecrackers, Rai said some people did burst crackers, it is expected that gradually awareness will increase in them too. Since the AQI in Delhi is still 323 and it is increasing with increasing frost. That's why efforts are continuing.

"Today we are starting 150 mobile smog guns. Last year we started 10 such smog guns. Out of these 150 mobile smog guns, two smog guns will be installed in every assembly of Delhi i.e. total of 70 assemblies and the rest will be installed at pollution hot spots. A mobile smog gun will hold seven thousand litres of water and will cover an area of ten km on one side," he added.

Rai also spoke about the stubble burning and said the Punjab government has made efforts despite the Centre not cooperating. Last year, on the day of Diwali, there were 3032 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, while this only 1019 incidents of stubble burning have been registered.

When asked about experts linking the reduction in pollution levels in Delhi with the direction of the wind and questions being raised by many opposition leaders, he said, "We are thankful that the wind is blowing, but it entirely cannot be linked to the winds".

(With Agency Inputs)