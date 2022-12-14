Teenage Girl Allegedly Attacked With Acid By Two Bike-Borne Men In Delhi; One Detained, Search On

The girl was on her way to school when two bike-borne men threw acid at her. (Image Credits: Screengrab from the video.)

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men in Delhi who threw acid on her face in Delhi's Dwarka district area on Wednesday morning. The victim has been rushed to Safdarjung hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Though the police are yet to identify the two men, they have detained one person after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her.

The police said that they received a PCR call today morning about the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Police Station Mohan Garden. In the complaint, it was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning.

(Note: Jagran English does not verify the veracity of the video)

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

The father of the victim said, "My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage."

Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added. Mother of the victim said, "My younger daughter came rushing and told me that acid was thrown at her elder sister. her condition is not good."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission of Women has issued a notice to the Delhi and questioned why the retail sale of acid is not banned in Delhi yet. "We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers & to give strict punishment to them. We're helping the victim & her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson DCW, said.