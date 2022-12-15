Delhi Acid Attack: Questions Raised On Sale Despite Ban; Child Rights Panel Issues Notice To Police; 3 Held

Despite a ban on the sale and purchase of acid, a 17-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men who splashed acid on a girl in the national capital on Wednesday. (Jagran file image)

AN OUTRAGE erupted in Delhi after a 17-year-old girl on her way to school was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men in the national capital who splashed acid on her face in Delhi's Dwarka district area on Wednesday morning. Three men were arrested in the case just hours after the schoolgirl was attacked with acid.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has issued notices to the police and the city's district magistrate in connection with an acid assault in Delhi, questioning how the accused obtained acid when its retail sale is prohibited.

Questions On Ban

Following the heinous incident in Delhi, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have raised questions about how the accused obtained access to acid despite the ban on the open sale and purchase of acid.

According to police, the accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim which was ordered through an e-commerce portal. However, the type of acid used in the crime will be confirmed after a forensic examination, police said.

According to a chemical trader, acid is no longer sold over in Delhi. Chemicals such as sulphuric acid and nitric acid are available for industrial use, but licences are necessary for their sale and purchase, the traders said.

"Acid is not available for retail sale these days as branded toilet cleaners are available in the market. Hazardous chemicals like sulphuric acid and nitric acid are sold and purchased for industrial purposes and licenses are needed for them," said a chemical trader who did not wish to be named, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, at the counter, DCW has stated that acid is freely available across the country, especially in the Capital. "It is very unfortunate that despite repetitive recommendations of the Commission, the retail sale of acid is not banned. Acid is being sold openly in the market unchecked. In Fact, it is as easy to obtain acid as it is to purchase vegetables! Government must ban retail sale of acid. Further Delhi Police must arrest the men and investigate the case properly so that the strongest punishment can be given to them, "DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

NCW, NCPCR Issue Notices To Police, DM

Acting upon the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi, NCPCR has issued notices to the police and the district magistrate of the city. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that a team of the Commission will meet the victim girl's family. Kanoongo said there is a ban on sale in the open and after that, if such incidents are taking place, then it is a big failure of the state government. He also asserted that the case must be investigated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took suo moto cognisance of the acid attack on the schoolgirl and issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding it. DCW has sought an action taken report along with a copy of the FIR to Delhi Police. It has also demanded the details of any complaint made by the girl and/or her family regarding threats to her along with the action taken thereon.

LG Seeks Report From Commissioner

Delhi Luitenant Governor V K Saxena spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report from the police on the matter. Saxena also asked for a detailed report on how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city. The L-G Secretariat has said that Lt. Governor has also instructed for a swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty.