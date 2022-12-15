Delhi Acid Attack: Notices To Flipkart, Amazon Over 'Easy Availability Of Acid' Online

The girl was on her way to school when two bike-borne men threw acid at her. (Image Credits: Screengrab from the video.)

THE DELHI Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notice to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for "easy availability of acid". This came a day after the DCW learnt that three men who threw acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi, bought the acid through Flipkart.

A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was allegedly attacked by two bike-borne men in the national capital who splashed acid on her face in Delhi's Dwarka district area on Wednesday morning. Hours after the incident, three men have been arrested in the case.

Following the case, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and DCW have raised questions about how the accused obtained access to acid despite the ban on the open sale and purchase of acid. According to police, the accused ordered acid through an e-commerce portal.

While writing to CEOs of e-commerce giants about the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal 'Flipkart'. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as 'Amazon' and 'Flipkart' which is illegal."

The notice further stated that the "easy availability of acid" on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently.

DCW Seeks Detailed Informations From Flipkart and Amazon

-Reason for the availability of acid on the c-shopping platform.

-Complete details of sellers who have placed 'acid' as a product on your platform.

-Whether license of the seller was checked before posting the acid product on the online platform? If not, please provide reasons for the same.

-Whether photo ids of those purchasing acid online were sought? If yes, please provide a complete list of the purchasers along with their photo ids. If not, please provide reasons for the same.

-A copy of the license obtained by the platform for selling acid online.

-A copy of the policy adopted by the platform regarding the sale of government-regulated products online. If there is no policy, please provide a reason for the same.

-The steps are taken for removing restricted items including acid from the online portal.

-Details of persons responsible for allowing the sale of acid on the portal along with details of action taken against them.

-Detailed action is taken to report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by December 20.