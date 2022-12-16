Delhi Acid Attack: Flipkart Blacklists Seller After Notice Over ‘Easy Acid Availability’ Online

RESPONDING to the notice sent by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to Flipkart and Amazon in connection with the sale of acid on Flipkart, the e-commerce site said on Thursday that it has "blacklisted" the seller. It also said that the company monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. The development has come after the women's commission issued a notice to the chief executive officers of Amazon and Flipkart.

"We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited. The seller concerned has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the authorities concerned in their investigation," Flipkart said.

While writing to the CEOs of e-commerce platforms about the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The Commission has learned that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal Flipkart." The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as "Amazon" and "Flipkart," which is illegal.

Maliwal also said that the "easy availability of acid" on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently.

Two men on bikes threw acid at a 17-year-old girl in Delhi on Wednesday, allegedly after a breakup. Sachin Arora, who is the main accused, and the survivor were reportedly in a relationship but broke up three months ago. The accused planned the attack with two of his friends, Harshit and Virendra, who have also been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, the girl's uncle said that she is "able to see and is talking as well." "Doctors at the hospital said the facial burns will heal, but it will take time," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.