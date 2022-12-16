Delhi Acid Attack: Consumer Protection Body Issues Notice To Meesho, Flipkart Over Sale Of Acid

THE Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to e-commerce websites Flipkart and meesho.com for violation of rules related to the sale of acids on their platforms.

"CCPA has sent notices to two e-commerce entities, namely Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd (meesho.com) for gross violations relating to the sale of acid reported on their platforms. It has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within 7 days," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

Any non-compliance by these e-commerce entities with the directions of CCPA's notices will be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it added.

CCPA, on a suo moto examination of online sale of corrosive acids, came across Meesho and found it to be selling such acids in violation of directions of the Supreme Court as well as an advisory issued by the home ministry, the ministry said.

This comes two days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area on Wednesday. Hours after the incident, the Delhi Police arrested all three accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Thursday wrote to the chief executive officers of Amazon and Flipkart and sought the "reason for the easy availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms".

The DCW also expressed concerns over the "illegal" availability of acid on Amazon and Flipkart and said that it "needs to be checked urgently".

"The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal 'Flipkart'. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as 'Amazon' and 'Flipkart' which is illegal. The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently," the letter signed by the Chairperson of the DCW read.

Following the notice, Flipkart, the online e-commerce platform on Thursday said that it has "blacklisted" the concerned seller while also adding that the platform "closely monitors" and "delists products" that violate expected standards.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)