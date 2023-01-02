Delhi Accident: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Sultanpuri Police Station Over Death Of 20-Yr-Old Girl

The car was identified by the police and five were apprehended after the car hit a woman and dragged her several kilometres. (Image Credits: ANI)

THE DEATH of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi has triggered huge outrage as people gathered outside Sultanpuri Police station on Monday to protest. The incident took place in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. The victim was driving scooty when the car allegedly hit her two-wheeler and she was dragged for a few kilometres on the road, the police said.

The police found the body of the woman without clothes and broken limbs which lead to the suspicion that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. However, the police later called it a case of rash and negligent driving. The five men have been arrested in this case for causing death by negligence.

#WATCH | Delhi: People gather to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/bsCwONThsF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Police, as cited by ANI, said some media reports are wrongly stating that 302/376 IPC has been invoked in Khanjawala case. Adding, officials said it is pertinent to mention that autopsy is yet to be conducted and further action will be taken after the post-mortem is done.

However, the family of the victim alleged that she was sexually abused. “My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes but not a single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it, ANI quoted the victim’s mother, Rekha Devi, as saying.

Reacting to an unfortunate incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he was shocked at the "monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators". Taking to his social media handle, L-G Saxena said, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into."

Watch Also:

Calling the incident shameful, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the killing of a 20-year-old woman. “What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

Acting upon the matter, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi police. "The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she said in a tweet.

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the National Commission for Women sought a thorough and timely investigation into the incident. “NCW has also sought that the victim's post mortem must be conducted to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted or not and to invoke relevant provisions in the FIR if allegations levelled by victim's mother are found to be true”, the panel tweeted.