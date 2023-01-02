Delhi Accident: AAP Alleges BJP 'Covered Up' For Accused, Demands Immediate Sacking Of LG VK Saxena

THE death of 20-year-old, who was killed by being dragged by a car for nearly seven kilometres in Sultanpuri area of Delhi has led to a massive outrage. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that one of the accused in the case is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"An accused behind bars in Sultanpuri police station is a BJP leader named Manoj Mittal. There is a cover-up in the entire incident because the L-G is aware of the involvement of a BJP leader. I challenge Vinay Saxena to publicise the call details of the accused," said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj while addressing a press conference on Monday.

He also demanded Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena be sacked immediately.

Taking a dig at the DCP and said, "After the arrest of the accused, the DCP is speaking the language of the accused and is trying to defend the accused. Why haven't the DCP and SHO been dismissed yet? The DCP is trying to intimidate journalists."

He further added that the police filed a case under section 304 A (death due to negligence), a weak section in which bail is available at the police station itself.

"DCP Harendra Singh says whether he (Mittal) has consumed alcohol or not, will be decided medically, but the girl is not raped, let us confirm this...." Bhardwaj quoted and mocked the DCP as saying.

He also demanded the dismissal of the Station House Officer (SHO) including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in view of the police force's failure.

Earlier on Sunday, the police had informed that a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels.

The police also said that because of being dragged for so long, the condition of the girl was so bad. Her clothes, and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was then kept at the mortuary of the hospital.

The police has apprehended five accused from their houses and the suspected car was also tracked down.

