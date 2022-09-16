Delhi ACB Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's House In Graft Case, Recovers Cash, Unlicensed Weapon

THE DELHI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday recovered Rs 12 lakh cash and an unlicensed weapon from the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan after it conducted searches at his house and other places.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

Earlier, on Tuesday, it issued a notice to Khan for questioning in connection with the two-year-old corruption case. He appeared for questioning on Friday in connection with a 2020 case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Khan, who is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned for building a new Waqf board office.

A senior official informed that searches were conducted on Friday at his house and his other locations. From one of the locations, Rs 12 lakh cash, an unlicensed weapon, and some cartridges were seized, the official said.

Meanwhile, Khan on Friday took to Twitter and claimed that his family members were harrased by Delhi Police behind his back, after he was called to ACB office for questioning.

He also tagged the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and said that truth never hurts.

"I was called to #ACB office for questioning when they sent Delhi Police to harass my family members behind my back. @LtGovDelhi Sir, the truth never hurts, remember."

He added, "I have full faith in the constitution and judiciary of this country."

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and demanded to remove Khan as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

Earlier, the enforcement agency conducted searches on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's official residence besides several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy.

(With inputs from the agency)