Umar Khalid, 1 Other Acquitted In Stone-Throwing Case Linked To 2020 Delhi Riots, To Remain In Jail

A Delhi court on Saturday discharged JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in one of the key cases that led to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court discharges Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in a riot-related case in February 2020. — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

However, despite being discharged in this case, both Khalid and Saifi will continue to remain in jail as they have failed to receive bail in the Delhi riots' larger conspiracy case.

According to the LiveLaw website, the Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala pronounced the order today in FIR 101/2020 registered at Police Station Khajuri Khas. However, a copy of the order is awaited.

Khalid, who was arrested in September 2020, insisted that he had no "criminal role" or "conspiratorial connection" with any other accused in the case that sparked violence in the city's north-east.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and many others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “mastermind” of the February 2020 riots.

