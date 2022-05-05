Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Welham Girls' School in Dehradun has been declared a micro-containment zone after seven COVID-19 infected people were identified on the school premises.

District Magistrate of Dehradun, Dr R Rajesh Kumar confirmed the information and said, "Welham Girls' School in Dehradun has been declared as a micro-containment zone after seven COVID-infected people were identified. This decision was taken after a report from the Chief Minister's Office."

As per the official notice by DM Kumar, the school will remain closed from May 4. It will be under total lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Also, the students who have been infected by the virus are kept in isolation in a Covid-19 cell built inside the school campus, the DM said.

"The girls who have contracted the virus have been kept in isolation in a Covid-19 cell built inside the school campus.," DM Kumar said.

Dehradun district magistrate instructed the police to ensure that proper barricading and security measures are in place. The designated district supply officer, Dehradun has been instructed to provide essentials like food, vegetables, and milk at regular time intervals.

In case of an emergency, Kumar advised infected persons to contact the emergency numbers available on the government's official portal. To visit the Uttarakhand government website students can click on - uk.gov.in.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras turned into a Covid hub after almost 171 were found Covid-19 positive on campus. Following this, the classes in the engineering institute were shifted to the online mode.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Meanwhile, India reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,91,393. The country also recorded 55 new covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 523,975.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha