Dehradun Student Recites Poem On Stress-Free Exams, PM Modi Assures To Discuss It During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Reacting to the video of student, PM Modi said that stress-free exams are the best exams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a school girl for raising the issue of conducting 'stress-free' exams through her poem. KM Diya, a student of KN Vidyalaya (KV) ONGC, Dehradun, recited a poem on the importance of holding exams in a less stressful way. The poem was cherished and hailed by PM Modi. Responding to a video tweeted by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, PM Modi said, “Very creative!” Stress-free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month."

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our Exam Warriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction.”

On January 27, PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during the sixth session of “Pariksha Par Charcha”. The event will take place in Delhi’s Talkatora Indoor Stadium. The registration period for the sixth session of the event was from November 25 to December 30.

Parents and teachers from 50 countries, as well as students from more than 150, have enrolled for PPC-2023, news agency ANI reported citing an official from the Ministry of Human Resources.

Officials have also added that a significant number of students, teachers, and parents from state boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other boards had taken part in the session.

About 2,050 contestants who were chosen through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will receive the special "Pariksha Pe Charcha" package, which includes both the English and Hindi versions of Prime Minister Modi's book "Exam Warriors." Some of the participant questions may be included by NCERT in PPC-2023.

According to the Union Human Resource Ministry, the registrations for “Pariksha Pe Charcha” increased significantly in 2023 compared to the previous year. PPC-2023 has nearly 38.80 lakh participants compared to PPC-2022's approximate 15.7 lakh participants (31.24 lakh kids, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents).

PM Modi started "Pariksha Pe Charcha," with the aim to listen to students about their examinations fear, preparations and post-school anxiety. The motive of these sessions is to reduce stress among students.