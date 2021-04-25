Uttarakhand COVID-19 Restrictions: Curfew has been imposed in Dehradun district's four municipal areas including Rishikesh, know timings and other details.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Due to the major surge in coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, curfew has been imposed in Dehradun district's municipal areas-- Rishikesh, Garhi Cantt, Clement Town and Dehradun. The curfew will begin on April 26 at 7 PM and will conclude on May 3 at 5 AM.

Earlier today, the Uttarakhand government modified its coronavirus guidelines in which they made changes to the number of people who can attend weddings or gatherings and has permitted only 50 people. In the previous guidelines, 200 people were allowed to attend the wedding and other gatherings.

Apart from this, the state government has also allowed the district magistrate to impose curfew and other restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand reported 4,368 fresh coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 35,864 and the death toll reached the mark of over 2,000 cases. Meanwhile, Dehradun has been reporting the highest number of cases from the state. On Saturday, Dehardun reported over 1,700 cases and Haridwar reported 958 cases.

