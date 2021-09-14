Dehradun has extended COVID curfew in the city till September 21 to prevent new coronavirus cases. The Dehradun administration has also issued fresh guidelines for the curfew. A fine will also be imposed if the rules are not followed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Dehradun administration has extended the COVID-19 restrictions from 6 am on September 14 to September 21 in order to prevent new cases. The city administration has also issued fresh guidelines to be followed.

According to the guidelines issued, wedding ceremonies will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the venue with permission from the district administration. Those attendees with a certificate of full vaccination won't need to show a negative COVID-19 report. However, those without a certificate will have to show a negative report not older than 72 hours.

Tourists are allowed to visit Mussoorie on weekends and must provide a negative test report 72 hours before arrival. However, fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the state are exempted from carrying a negative COVID-19 test report.

"Tourists will only be allowed to visit Mussoorie on weekends and must provide negative test reports 72 hours before arrival," said an official order issued by Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar.

No more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed in hotels and other establishments on weekends. No person will be allowed to enter ponds, rivers in Sahastradhara, Guchupani, and Mussoorie. Spitting in public places is also banned. Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 will be fined for violation of rules.

The order also mentions that the district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the COVID-19 circumstances.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had extended the COVID restrictions across the state till September 14. During previous relaxations, government offices were allowed to function with 100 percent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha