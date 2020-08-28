Khatri took most of the exam lying down, supported by his chest as he was unable to sit upright for longer durations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a rare display of resilience, a Delhi University student appeared for his final year examination just over a week after having undergone a six-hour long complex tumour-removal surgery.

21-year old Shashank Khatri was diagnosed with a cricket ball-sized tumour in his pelvis (sarcum bone). He was operated on by a team of specialist led by Doctor Hitesh Garg at the Arthemis Hospital in Gurugram on July 30. Two days later, he was discharged from the hospital and just over a week after that, he sat through his final year exam, as per a report by news agency ANI.

"I had been experiencing pain for four months. At night it used to become severe and unbearable. When I got to know about the tumour after reports, I told doctors about my upcoming college examinations," Khatri told the agency.

Khatri took most of the exam lying down, supported by his chest as he was unable to sit upright for longer durations.

Describing the same, Khatri said, "I had to finish answering my papers within four hours, the time allotted for the exam. I was unable to sit for long after the surgery and had to either lie down or continue walking. So I used to lie down on my chest to write and used to write only just enough to ensure I passed. I also could not study much for the exam. Had there been offline exams, I would not be able to appear. However, I am glad the exams went well."

Dr Himanshu Tyagi, who was among the specialists who conducted the surgery, told the agency that Khatri's tumour was almost 6cm x 6 cm x 6 cm -- nearly the size of a cricket ball -- and was a challenge to remove while ensuring that the nerves remained undamaged.

