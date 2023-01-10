Defense Ministry Announces Successful Training Launch Of Prithvi II Short-Range Missile From Odisha

The Defense Ministry has said today that they have successfully test launched the Prithvi II short range ballistic missile from Odisha.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 10 Jan 2023 09:21 PM IST
Minute Read
Defense Ministry has said that they have successfully launched the Prithvi II missile from an off coast test range in Odisha.

The Prithvi II short-range ballistic missile was successfully launched from an off-coast integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI. 

