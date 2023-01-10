Defense Ministry Announces Successful Training Launch Of Prithvi II Short-Range Missile From Odisha

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 09:21 PM IST
The Prithvi II short-range ballistic missile was successfully launched from an off-coast integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Also Watch:
The Defense Ministry has said today that they have successfully test launched the Prithvi II short range ballistic missile from Odisha.
