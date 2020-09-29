The woman was taken into custody by police on Sunday night from the Sector 41 hotel.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 35-year-old man, who works with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) was honey-trapped and held hostage at a hotel in Noida for almost a day by five people who demanded Rs 10 lakh from the victim as ransom.

However, the crime was not the main highlight but the woman who was at the centre of the crime. According to a report by Times Of India, the police have detained three people, including the woman, identified as Sunita Gurjar, who claims to be Mandal President in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Facebook profile of Sunita Gurjar craves for attention as she has some high profile connections on it. She is popular in her village by the name of Babli and has identified herself as the president of the party's Maharana Pratap Mandal.

Sunita Gurjar also claimed to be a relative of Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar and also have some photos of her with Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss. The woman was said to have made a brief appearance in the Bigg Boss contest and flaunts photos with show host and actor Salman Khan on social media.

However, the BJP president Manoj Gupta has refuted her claim regarding the position and said that she was associated with the party two to three years ago as a normal functionary and she does not hold any position in the party.

The woman was taken into custody by police on Sunday night from the Sector 41 hotel. The report further stated that the police is looking for two others who managed to escape. It is said that the gang has so far cheated three people on the pretext of offering massage parlour services.

How Defence scientist was honey-trapped?

The DRDO man was a resident of sector 74 in Noida and was looking for massage parlours online when he got to know about Sunita and team, he called the parlour number given on the internet. The gang allegedly asked him to come to the Logix City Centre. When he reached the spot, he was taken to an OYO hotel in another car.

He was then, the police said, overpowered by the gang members and locked up inside a room. The gang then dialled his wife and asked for Rs 10 lakh ransom. At first, the scientist's wife tried to arrange the money, but when she failed to do so, she approached the police.

The police then traced his phone and got the location of Agahpur in Sector 41. The police then sent his wife to the hotel with a bag containing some cash.

According to the Times of India report, the police said that three people came to take the bag from the scientist's wife. Two of them managed to flee while the third was caught by the police, who took them to the room where the scientist was kept. The police then arrested Rakesh, manager of the hotel and Sunita from inside the hotel.

Meanwhile, the family of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar has clarified that they know the woman because she was from the same village and asked her to come with them to Bigg Boss 10 as they had 20 tickets to the show.

Manveer's younger brother told Times of India that, "she is a well-known person here. Everyone knows she is related to the family of the village head. We just know her as an acquaintance because we are from the same village. She is not directly related to our family".

