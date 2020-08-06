Hours before the document went missing from the official website, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also asked why the Prime Minister was lying over the issue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after the Ministry of Defence in a document published on its official website, acknowledged Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in May, the page went missing from the website of the ministry and the link is not working anymore.

The document which was published with the title ‘Chinese Aggression on LAC’ in the ‘What’s New’ section of the official Defence Ministry website stated, “Chinese aggression has been increasing along the LAC and more particularly in Galwan valley since 5th May 2020. Chinese side transgressed into the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso lake on May 17 -18 2020,"

The document further mentioned that “after the interactions at ground level, first Corps Commander level talks were held on June 6 to defuse the situation but a "violent faceoff" took place on June 15 resulting in casualties of both sides.".

Discussing the talks between the two sides, the document mentioned that the talks are expected to be prolonged. "While engagement and dialogue at a military and diplomatic level are continuing to arrive at a mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged", the document said.

"The situation in eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requires close monitoring and prompt action based on the evolving situation," the document stated.

Hours before the document went missing from the official website, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also asked why the Prime Minister was lying over the issue.

"Why is the PM lying?" a tweet by the Wayanad MP, which also had an English newspaper's article over the Defence Ministry's acknowledgement embedded, read.

Why is the PM lying?https://t.co/sEAcOTsZsY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2020

Gandhi has time and again raised the issue, especially since the Galwan valley clash which led to 20 Indian Army personnel losing their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops.

This is the first time that the Rajnath Singh-led Ministry has admitted officially about the transgressions by the Chinese troops. India and China have, so far, done five rounds of Corps Commander level talks but disengagement has not been done completely. China has stated that it will create an observation post at Finger 5.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan