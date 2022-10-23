Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya Makes Guinness World Record By Lighting Over 15 Lakh Diyas

Image: ANI (Earthen lamps lit up on the banks of the Saryu river)

UTTAR Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday created a new world record by lightning the maximum number of dias-more than 15 lakh, as a part of Deepotsav celebrations.

The banks of the Saryu river were embellished with lakhs of earthen lamps as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic celebration.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya witnesses laser show as lakhs of earthen lamps light up the Saryu river. pic.twitter.com/pn4ohYmzpg — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Addressing the public, PM said, "We begin our celebration with the declaration of 'Satyamev Jayate'. This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas."

"Lord Rama is the giver of light to the whole world. He is like a beacon for the entire world. From Deep to Deepawali, this is the philosophy of India, this is the thought of India, this is the eternal culture of India. Deepawali diyas are the living energy of India's ideals, values and philosophy," he added.

Reportedly, PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adiyuanath also displayed the certificate of the Guinness Record during the event.

While addressing the event, Modi also said that the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" is inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.

"Shri Ramlala's 'Darshan' and then 'Rajyabhishek' of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. When Shri Ram is consecrated, the ideals and values of Lord Rama become firm in us. Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind," said PM.

Speaking at the event CM Adityanath also mentioned that Ayodhya initiated Deepotsav six years back and today it has turned into a festival of the whole country.

"Deepotsav of Ayodhya started six years ago with the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This festival of Uttar Pradesh became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success."

Meanwhile, PM on his visit to Ayodhya also offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. He also inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site along with CM Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

(With inputs from ANI)