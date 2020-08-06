In a statement, the MEA said that Pakistan should desist from interfering in India's affairs and refrain from communal incitement, adding that such "comments are deeply regrettable".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the historic 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya that marked the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir, India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for condemning the building of the temple.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Pakistan should desist from interfering in India's affairs and refrain from communal incitement, adding that such "comments are deeply regrettable".

"We have seen the press statement by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a matter internal to India. It should desist from interfering in India's affairs and refrain from communal incitement," news agency PTI quoted MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava as saying.

"While this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross-border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable," he added.

Pakistan on Wednesday had criticised the foundation laying of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said that the Supreme Court's verdict in November last year that paved the way for the contruction of the temple as "flawed".

"The flawed judgement of the Indian Supreme Court paving the way for construction of the temple not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack," the Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, months after the Supreme Court allowed the construction of the temple and directed the Centre to allot an alternative land to the Muslims for the construction of the mosque.

Following the Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi said that the Centre has to "take care of everyone's sentiments", adding that many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that India was "creating a golden chapter" and the event marked the end of wait that went on for centuries.

"Janmabhoomi has got freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for cause of Ram temple," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma