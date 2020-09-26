However, it must be noted that these actors have not been named as accused in the case, and are only being called for questioning, to get the larger picture of the nexus of the drugs in the Bollywood industry.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday left the NCB office in Mumbai after a marathon 5 hour-long interrogation by the central agency's SIT team, in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika reached the Mumbai Port Trust Guesthouse in Colaba today morning at around 10 am.

Along with Deepika, actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also reached the NCB office for questioning into an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood industry.

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were issued summons by the NCB on Wednesday along with other Bollywood actors including Rakul Preet Singh.

The NCB has also called Deepika Padukon's manager Karishma Prakash for questioning in the case for the second consecutive day. Karishma Prakash's questioning went for almost 6 hours on Friday. According to NCB official, reported by news agency PTI, Prakash's WhatsApp chats include conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

Meanwhile, the NCB had on Friday recorded the statement of actor Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rakul Preet was questioned by the central agency for almost four hours on Friday.

"Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court", Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, NCB said on Friday as quoted by news agency ANI.

Along with Rakul Preet and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, the NCB had also questioned Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi on Friday. The NCB both of them about the contents of WhatsApp chat which allegedly indicated marijuana was bought for consumption.

The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Simone Khmbatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with the ongoing drugs case.

The probe into Bollywood's drugs links escalated after NCB interrogated Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant's death case. During the investigation, several A-listers from the B-town were named, including Deepika, Sara and former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput Jaya Saha.

Posted By: Talib Khan