New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjabi actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence on January 26 during farmers' tractor rally, has been arrested on Tuesday, the Delhi Police special cell said, as reported by news agency ANI. The actor-activist was arrested from Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala.

The Delhi Police last week had announced Rs 1 lakh for any information on Deep Sidhu and three other accused, namely, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh for allegedly hoisting flags at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch. The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime.

The farmers' tractor rally, organised to protest the farm laws on Republic Day, went rogue after farmers broke off the agreed route and broke barricades to enter Delhi. The protesters also clashed with the police personnel, injuring around 300 of them, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

The protesting farmers also climbed up the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi and hoisted a religious flag, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. The police personnel deployed at the site resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to regain control at the violence-hit region.

Actor-activist, Deep Sidhu, since the violence on Republic Day, was uploading videos on his Facebook page defending himself. In one of his videos, Deep Sidhu can be seen saying that the incident should not be communal colour and protesters should not be dubbed as hardliners. "If I'm being labeled a gaddar (traitor), then all farmer leaders are gaddars," he said in his video.

Deep Sidhu has also been accused by farmer leaders of attempting to derail their movement and leading a conspiracy against them. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's special cell DCP had earlier said that the videos from Deep Sidhu would be uploaded by his friend in California so that the police could not trace his IP address.

Delhi Police has filed 44 cases and arrested 122 people so far. Several farmer union leaders, including BKU's Rakesh Tikait, have been named in the police cases. Cases were also filed against journalists and even against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, for allegedly misleading people on the death of a protester in Delhi's ITO area.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan