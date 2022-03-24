New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in New Delhi will start the "dedicated bus lanes" for heavy vehicles on 15 selected roads in the city from April 1 with hopes to curb accidents.

Vehicles, other than trucks, buses, or lorries, found operating on these lanes will be prosecuted under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It prescribes a fine of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment for six months.

The Delhi government is planning to have 46 such corridors under this initiative.

In a statement, Delhi Transport Department said these lanes would only be used by drivers of buses and goods carriers from 8 am to 10 pm. Other vehicles, however, can use these lanes during the remainder of the time.

"To make Delhi roads safer, the Arvind Kejriwal government is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety and tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC and Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes and Transport, Police enforcement teams," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma