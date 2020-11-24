Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to establish cold storage facilities for the covid-19 vaccine and send him a detailed plan on how they will take the vaccine to the lowest levels of society.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With at least three firms announcing success in the development of the coronavirus vaccine, the focus has now shifted towards the vaccination program. More and more countries are now preparing an effective vaccine distribution plan and India is also among them. The Narendra Modi government has already prepared a stage-wise program to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it's available for the masses. With a rapid spike in new coronavirus cases and rising mortality rate, an effective vaccination program has become the need of the hour in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting with eight states worst hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke about the vaccination strategy and said that people will be administered with the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is available.

The prime minister also made it clear that frontline health workers will be the first to receive the covid vaccine shots, followed by police personnel and sanitation workers.

"PM made it clear that in the first stage the vaccine will be given to the frontline health workers, in the second stage to the police personnel, sanitation worker etc, to those above 50 yrs of age in third stage and to those with comorbid conditions in the fourth stage," Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who also attended the meeting said.

PM Modi asks states to send him a detailed plan on vaccine distribution

The prime minister has asked states to establish cold storage facilities for the covid-19 vaccine and send him a detailed plan on how they will take the vaccine to the lowest levels of society.

"I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation," Modi told the chief ministers during the covid review meeting.

PM Modi also told the states that there should be no carelessness in the vaccine distribution plan. "Vaccine work is ongoing but I request you there should be no carelessness," he added.

Covid-19 vaccine cost in India

"It's yet not decided which vaccine will cost how much? Though two India-based vaccines are at the forefront, we're working with global firms also. Few people react to vaccines after years, this is possible in this case also. So a decision needs to be taken on scientific basis," PM Modi said on the cost of per vaccine shot.

Three firms - Astra Zeneca in association with UK's Oxford University, US biotechnology firms Moderna and Pfizer have announced that their Covid-19 vaccine candidates have proved effective against the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 1.3 million people globally. While the Oxford vaccine proved more than 70 per cent effective (can reach up to 90 per cent by perfecting the dose), Moderna and Pfizer have claimed more than 94 per cent effectiveness of their vaccine. India's Serum Institute of India has partnered with Astra Zeneca to produce one billion vaccine shots for India and other developing countries.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma