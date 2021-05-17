On May 10, the woman, who has been identified as Shakuntala Gaikwad, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance upon showing major symptoms due to her age.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a COVID positive woman, Shakuntala Gaikwad of Maharashtra's Mudhale village, woke up just moments before she was about to be cremated. According to reports, the 76-year-old woman had tested positive a couple of days back after which she was self-isolated at home.

On May 10, Shakuntala Gaikwad was taken to the hospital in an ambulance upon showing major symptoms due to her age. However, her family struggled to find a bed and she fell unconscious inside the ambulance.

Mistakenly, the ambulance staff took the lady as dead and confirmed the news to the family after which she was taken back to the village for cremation and last rites.

However, just as the elderly lady was being cemented, she woke up from her pyre and started crying. The lady was immediately rushed to the Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati for further treatment. The village health officer, Somnath Lande, has confirmed the woman’s admission to the hospital.

This incident has raised questions over the callous attitude of the ambulance staff. Amidst the rising cases of the coronavirus in the pandemic, such incidents of mistaken demise have become frequent.

Earlier, a man declared dead by the hospital in Bihar turned out to be alive. The hospital even issued the death certificate of Chunnu Kumar, 40, who was admitted to the hospital on April 3. However, the body given to the family members for cremation was of somebody else. Later, the man was found alive in the hospital.

The increased amount of caseloads in the hospitals and the shortage of medical staff and healthcare are said to be the reason for such mistakes. Hospitals and Healthcare professionals are facing unprecedented work pressure due to the Covid crisis leading to “huge errors”.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha