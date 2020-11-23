The Relief and Rehabilitation minister in the Uddhav Thackeray Cabinet said that they are also looking at the condition in Gujarat, where coronavirus cases are also on the rise.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, Maharashtra will take a decision on allowing flights, trains, and road travel to Delhi in eight days, state Cabinet Minister Vijay Waddetiwar said on Monday. The Relief and Rehabilitation minister in the Uddhav Thackeray Cabinet said that they are also looking at the condition in Gujarat, where coronavirus cases are also on the rise.

"Along with Delhi, we are also looking at the condition in Gujarat. If Gujarat declares lockdown, then people will anyway not be able to come out of the state or go in," Waddetiwar said.

As cases of coronavirus are rising in Delhi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is considering suspension of flight and train services between Mumbai and Delhi.

"In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, we need to take precautionary measures to ensure that Maharashtra is not affected. There are limited trains and flights operating between Delhi and Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra. The decision to either curtail them further or stop them entirely will be taken in due course," Hindustan Times quoted Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar as saying.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state due to coronavirus. However, the state has witnessed a dip in the new cases over the last few weeks while Delhi has become a new Covid-19 hotspot with an average of 7,000 new cases daily over the last few weeks.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reviewed the situation in the national capital. The Kejriwal government has refused to impose another lockdown, saying the third wave of the coronavirus has already passed its peak.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma