New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday threw an open challenge to ministers at the Central government to debate the three agri-marketing legislations with farmers protesting against them for over a month. Addressing the agitating farmers during his second visit to the Singhu protest site, Kejriwal said he has not yet met a single NDA leader who could explain the benefits of the new farm laws.

"I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough. It will be proven who knows more," Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Alleging the new laws would snatch away farmers' lands and hold no benefits for farmers, the Delhi Chief Minister urged the Central government "with folded hands" to repeal the legislations. “The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws. All they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers’ lands, or Minimum Support Price. Are these benefits. Why have you brought the laws then? Tear and throw them away.”

Prior to his address to the farmers, Kejriwal and Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a Kirtan Darbar organised near the protest site in Singhu. This was Kejriwal's second visit to the protest site at a time when the union leaders have said they are not allowing any politician to address from their platform.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since last month. The Centre and the farmers have held several round of talks but have failed to end deadlock along the borders of the national capital

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had assured the protesting farmers that minimum support price (MSP) and APMCs will continue and said that no "Mai ka Lal" can snatch their lands.

The farmers have proposed December 29 as the date for the next round of talks with the government.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja