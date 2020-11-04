The death toll in Ahmedabad godown blaze has climbed to nine even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team joined the ongoing rescue efforts at the fire accident site

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The death toll in Ahmedabad godown blaze has climbed to nine even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team joined the ongoing rescue efforts at the fire accident site. The blaze broke out when a portion of a godown of chemicals on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed after a powerful explosion ripped through it,. As soon as the incident was reported, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

According to the fire officials, the blaze was so intense that workers inside the godown could not even run out to safety. The massive explosion destroyed the godown, officials said. The building suffered extensive damage in the incident. Several fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot upon the information.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad and said authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

At least 14 people have been pulled out of the debris so far and the rescue operation is going on, a senior fire official said, adding that the building housing the godown was located on Pirana-Piplaj Road, an industrial area.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief over the tragedy. "Deeply saddened by the news of Ahmedabad fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," Rupani tweeted.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha