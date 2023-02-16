'Death Penalty To All': Family Of Soldier Beaten To Death By DMK Councillor-Led Mob

DAY after a Tamil Nadu soldier succumbed to assault injuries, his family has demanded death penalty for the perpetrators, including a DMK councillor. 29-year-old Prabhu M died on Wednesday, days after a mob, led by DMK councillor Chinnaswamy, attacked him over an argument. The police arrested nine assailants including Chinnaswamy and his sons.

The family of the deceased soldier demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin should come and meet them. While a case has been registered and arrests have been made, the family has not been offered any compensation.

The soldier father sought death penalty to all nine accused. "No one should be released. They should be sentenced to death," the father was quoted as saying.

The incident pertains to a dispute that broke out on February 8 over washing clothes at a public tank in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. In the brawl that ensued, Prabhu and his brother were reportedly attacked by the councillor, Chinnaswamy, his sons, relatives and his henchmen with iron rods, machetes and sharp weapons.



Following the assault, Prabhu was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday. His brother, Prabhakar, too received serious internal injuries.

A distraught Punitha, Prabhu's wife said, "My husband fell down. My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious." She also expressed that she wanted Chief Minister MK Stalin to come and meet her. The couple have two infant daughters.

Narrating the incident, Prabhu's brother said, "Our brawl broke out when we were washing clothes during the day. Then in the evening the councillor came to our home, started abusing my father and then attacked him with a knife."

"I was beaten by 6-7 people. After that, my brother who died was beaten up by a steel rod and knife. He was in ICU for 6 days but eventually passed away," the brother was quoted as saying by ANI.

