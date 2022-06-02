Members of the Teachers Association of Jammu and Kashmir block the Jammu-Pathankot highway during a protest over the killing of government teacher Rajni Bala, in Samba. (ANI Image)

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan working in Kulgam, on Thursday became the latest victim in a spree of targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, stoking fear among government employees living in the Union Territory.

A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Kumar had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. On Thursday (June 2), terrorists fired upon Kumar inside the premises of the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.

The latest killing led to condemnation from political parties across the spectrum and sparked protests from government employees.

Kumar's killing is the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

On May 31, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

On May 25, TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead outside her house in Budgam.

On May 24, Policeman Saifullah Qadri was killed by terrorists in Srinagar's Anchar Soura area and injured his nine-year-old daughter.

On May 17, Ranjit Singh from Rajouri was killed and three other people were injured when terrorists hurled a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine store in Baramulla.

On May 13, Special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead in Pulwama district.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

On May 7, Ghulam Hassan Dar, an unarmed police constable was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Srinagar's Zoonimar area.

Of the eight targeted killings in Kashmir since May 1, three victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.

The unabated target killings have resulted in fear and protests among government employees posted in the Valley, who now demand immediate transfer to their respective home districts.

Hundreds of government employees posted in Kashmir on Thursday took out a protest march, carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, and chanted slogans demanding relocation.

The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

Assembled under the banner of ‘All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters said they will not resume their duties as the government has "failed" to stop targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere to them.

"Nearly 8,000 employees from different districts of Jammu are working in Kashmir under inter-district transfer policy and we are not going to return and resume our duties in the present atmosphere. We are serving there for the last 15 years but are feeling insecure and tense in view of the spurt in the targeted killings," Ramesh Chand, a teacher posted in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Another employee Anjana Bala, a teacher posted in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said: "We do not need government accommodation or promotion, we only want our transfer from the valley as providing security to each employee is not possible. There is no safer place in the valley and we are not ready to accept the government proposal of relocation within the valley."

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta