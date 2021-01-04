The next round of talks discussions between the two sides will now take place on Friday. The farmer unions will now meet on Tuesday to discuss the further course of action.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and the Centre to resolve an over-a-month-long impasse over the three farm laws failed to turn fruitful on Monday. The next round of talks discussions between the two sides will now take place on Friday.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that talks remained inconclusive as farmers stuck to their demand of repealing the three agri laws. He said that both sides needed to make efforts to find the solution.

"We wanted farmer unions to discuss three laws clause-wise. We could not reach any solution as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the laws. Looking at today's discussion, I hope that we will have a meaningful discussion during our next meeting and we will come to a conclusion," he said.

The farmer unions will now meet on Tuesday to discuss the further course of action. "There will be a meeting with the government again on the 8th. The withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and MSP issues will be discussed again on the 8th. We have told that kanoon wapasi nahi, toh ghar wapasi nahi," said Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Another union leader said that the government is under immense pressure, adding that the protests will not be withdrawn until the Centre agrees to withdraw the farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various Delhi borders for over a month against the three laws. They have stayed put despite heavy rains and waterlogging at protest sites over the last couple of days, besides severe cold weather conditions prevailing in and around the national capital.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms and aimed at increasing farmers' income.

During the meeting, the government listed various benefits from the three laws, enacted a few months ago, but farmers kept insisting that the legislation must be withdrawn to address their apprehensions that the new Acts would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out repealing the laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan.

On December 30, the sixth round of talks was held between the government and the farmer unions, where some common ground was reached on two demands -- decriminalisation of stubble-burning and continuation of power subsidies.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta