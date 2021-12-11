Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In another instance of a glitch in the Cowin app, a deceased senior citizen in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district allegedly received a message about having taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and got a certificate for the same, an official said today.

The authorities have cited computer error as a reason for the goof-up, in which Purushottam Shakyawar (78) of Biaora town, who died in May, received a message on his mobile phone number that he was administered the second dose of the vaccine on December 3.

According to the deceased man's son Phool Singh Shakyawar, they received the message on December 3 and were also able to download the vaccine certificate. Shakyawar said his father had taken the first dose of the vaccine on April 8, and had died on May 24 while undergoing treatment in Indore.

When asked about the goof-up, District Vaccination Officer Dr P L Bhagoria said he had received information about the matter and was inquiring into it. A glitch in the computer might have generated such a message, he said.

Biaora's block medical officer Dr Sharad Sahu said that since vaccination is being carried out on a large scale, someone might have entered the wrong mobile phone number while making an entry, and the mistake will be rectified.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Biaora Ramchandra Dangi alleged that the state government was misleading people by presenting the wrong data of vaccination. Such incidents were exposing the government's claim and a high-level inquiry should be conducted into all such cases, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan