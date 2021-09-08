New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to not allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the national capital in public places in order to stop an outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 in the city, which was grappled by the devastating second wave of the pathogen. The DDMA has advised people to celebrate the festival inside their homes.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

"Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places", the order stated.

Meanwhile, amid the fears of the possible third COVID wave, several state governments including Karnataka and Maharashtra have announced restrictions for the celebrations on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Karnakata government has allowed the celebrations in the state for 5 days with strict COVID-19 protocols. According to the order issued by the state government, the celebrations have been allowed i=only in those districts where positivity rate is below 2 per cent.

"Public celebrations have been allowed only for five days and only 20 people have been allowed to participate in the idol in immersion or any kind of gathering or celebration at a time, following social distancing norms. No celebration has been allowed after 9 pm," the order stated.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, where the festival is celebrated with full fervour and joy, the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked all to celebrate the occasion with strict COVID protocol. The BMC also restricted the celebrations for three days only.

The BMC said that there should be no procession for the arrival of Ganesha idols. It said a group of maximum of five persons will be allowed for arrival. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and should have taken the second dose before 15 days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan