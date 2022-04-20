New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to bring back the fine for not wearing a face mask in public places across Delhi. Now, Delhiites have to pay Rs 500 for not wearing face masks in public places.

The DDMA, however, decided not to shut down schools and continue with offline classes but said that it will come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in consultation with experts.

The decisions were taken after Delhi LG Anil Baijal chaired a crucial meeting with DDMA officials to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Delhi, which has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases lately.

The Delhi government had lifted the fine of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks in public places through an order on April 2. However, with a rise in the number of cases, experts have suggested that the wearing of face masks be strictly enforced to prevent the spread of the virus.

Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus, avoid the closure of campuses. The Delhi government had told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations was low and the government was keeping watch on the situation, he had said.

Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent. However, no death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period. The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,69,683 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported. On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent. The bulletin said that as of date there were 625 containment zones across the city.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan