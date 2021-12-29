New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Wednesday concluded the raids at businessman Peeyush Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood.

Additional Director of DGGI, Zakir Hussain, said, "We have concluded our 'panchnama'. We have recovered gold, handed it over to DRI, but the probe is on. The gold which was recovered in Kanpur is separate...here, we recovered about Rs 19 crore cash. As per higher officials, this is the biggest cash recovery."

Meanwhile, the DGGI which seized Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Peeyush Jain's possession, on Monday informed that the accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. The DGGI further stated that it has seized more than 200 such fake invoices.

"The statement of Peeyush Jain has been recorded wherein he has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST. The evidence collected during the searches conducted in the last five days are being investigated thoroughly to unravel the tax evasion," it said. The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

DRI Approached:

The directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has been roped after the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) recovered approximately 23 kg of gold from the factory premises of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain on Monday.

A senior DRI official said, "During the raid in residential/factory premises of M/s Odochem Industries at Kannauj approximately 23 kgs of gold was recovered. There were several gold bars that have foreign markings on them. We will be investigating to find out if the gold was smuggled to India and who were people involved in it. DRI is being roped in for necessary investigations."

BJP attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Peeyush Jain's arrest:

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that only Yadav and some of his party leaders were pained by the arrest of Kanpur-based businessman Peeyush Jain, who was held for tax evasion.

The Union Minister said, "If someone hoards black money, if someone stores gold, around Rs 200 crores in cash, what will you do? Central agencies conducted an investigation because this should have been a part of the country's funds and should have been used for the welfare of the poor. However, that did not happen."

"Instead of congratulating the agencies, SP leader protest against it and say that after income tax raids, Enforcement Directorate and CBI will also be looped in. Why are only SP people pained about it? What connections does the SP have with this perfume maker? Nobody else was pained. Only Akhilesh Yadav and some of his party leaders felt the pain," Thakur added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan