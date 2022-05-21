New Delhi | PTI: A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.

"One person died and two injured after an under-construction house collapsed in Sector 23 of Dwarka. It is reported that while digging the foundation for a house, the wall of adjacent house collapsed," Delhi Fire Service said as reported by news agency ANI.

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.

The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha