New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-motu cognizance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 9-month-old daughter Vamika following India's loss against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on October 24.

The DCW has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of the accused identified and arrested, and a detailed action taken report by November 8.

According to reports, the Indian captain received online rape threats after he came out in support of his teammate Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to online abuse following India's loss to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their first match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

As soon as India lost to their arch-rivals, some trolls posted derogatory comments and attacked Shami's religion.

However, Shami garnered strong support from his captain, who called the trolls "spineless".

A week after the match, Kohli said: "Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do."

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," Kohli said ahead of India's second match against New Zealand.

"Mohammad Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to making an impact in games in test cricket.

"If people can overlook that…I honestly don’t even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people and neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team," the Indian skipper added.

A lot of star players, including Sachin Tendulkar, had posted messages in support of Shami during the furore.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta