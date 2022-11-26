DCW Seeks Apology After Ramdev Says 'Women Look Good Even When They Don't Wear Anything'

A DAY after yoga guru Baba Ramdev surrounded himself with fresh controversy after he was captured saying that women look good in sarees, in salwar suits and also when they wear nothing, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal posted the video and asked Ramdev for an apology.

This came after a video of Ramdev speaking at a free Yoga training programme for women on Friday in Thane, went viral on social media platforms. In the video, Baba Ramdev said, "Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view they look good even if they don't wear anything."

The event was also attended by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and chief minister Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde.

Taking to Twitter, Swati wrote, "The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologize to the country for this statement!"

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री जी की पत्नी के सामने स्वामी रामदेव द्वारा महिलाओं पर की गई टिप्पणी अमर्यादित और निंदनीय है। इस बयान से सभी महिलाएँ आहत हुई हैं, बाबा रामदेव जी को इस बयान पर देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/1jTvN1SnR7 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 26, 2022

Farm widows' leader Aparna Malikar from Vidarbha also brutally slammed Ramdev for his comments and warned all females to be extra-alert before going before him.

She said that Ramdev's statement was nothing short of a 'revelation' of what goes on in his 'filthy mind' and serves as a warning to all women going before him to remain 'extra-alert'.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders like MP Sanjay Raut, MLC Dr Manisha Kayande and National Spokesperson Kishore Tiwari also pounced on Ramdev for his "outrageous" remarks that insulted all the women of the country.

"Why could not Amruta Fadnavis just get up and slap him there? This is my question," said Raut.

Calling Ramdev "a disciple of the jailed perverts like Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh", a fuming Tiwari said the government should take suo moto action against him for his brash words."I am asking Amruta Bittiya... Why did you keep quiet when you witnessed all this? Did you also get carried away after he started praising you? What's your stand now for all your sisters... And why don't you strongly condemn Ramdev Baba," Tiwari asked.

