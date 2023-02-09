'Two Days Left For Conference': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Requests Jaishankar To Approve US Visit

DELHI Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clear the file pertaining to her visit to the US to attend a conference on February 11. Maliwal has been invited to speak at the Annual India Conference which is to be held at Harvard University in the USA.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal asked Jaishankar to expedite her visa as only two days left for the prestigious conference, which will be held on February 11 to 12.

"On 16 Jan, I moved a file to Hon'ble LG seeking permission to travel to speak at Harvard University. He granted approval after 23 days and directed me to seek permission now from MEA. Request @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly expedite as only 2 days left for the prestigious conference," Maliwal said in a tweet.

On 16 Jan, I moved a file to Hon’ble LG seeking permission to travel to speak at Harvard University. He granted approval after 23 days and directed me to seek permission now from MEA. Request @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly expedite as only 2 days left for the prestigious conference. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 9, 2023

Earleir on February 4, the DCW chief shared her happiness on her social media platform and said it is a matter of great pride that DCW’s work is being recognised globally.

"Happy to inform that I've been invited to speak at the prestigious Annual India Conference at the Harvard University, USA to be held on 11-12 Feb this year. It is a matter of great pride that DCW's work is being recognised globally," she tweeted.

Happy to inform that I’ve been invited to speak at the prestigious Annual India Conference at the Harvard University, USA to be held on 11-12 Feb this year. It is a matter of great pride that DCW’s work is being recognised globally. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 4, 2023

The theme of the conference is 'Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence.' Earlier, the file was sent to LG VK Saxena, who gave his approval. The conference offers an international platform for policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons, and academic specialities to share their work and best practices with the global community.