DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Injured After Drunk Car Driver Drags Her For 15 Metres In Delhi; Arrested

THE DELHI Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10 to 15 meters, at nearly 3.11 am on Thursday.

The incident took place opposite AIIMS Gate 2 and the accused, Harish Chandra, has been arrested and an FIR against him has also been filed.

Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. Medical examination of accused & victim was done. Incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at same location: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/LOCK6Yvk1K — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

According to Delhi Police, Maliwal's hand got stuck in a car's window after Chandra suddenly pulled up glass window of the car while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit inside.

"Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. Medical examination of accused and victim was done. Incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at same location," said Delhi Police as quoted by ANI.

Maliwal also took to Twitter and spoke about the incident.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

"Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A car driver molested me in an inebriated condition and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," she said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has also taken cognizance of the matter. and has sought report from Delhi police into the matter.

"NCW India has taken cognizance of the matter. The Commission is seeking a report from Delhi Police and writing to take strict action against the accused," wrote the commission on its Twitter handle.

(With inputs from ANI)