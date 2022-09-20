DCW Chief Summons Twitter India, Delhi Police Over Sale Of Child Por*n Clip

THE DELHI Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday issued summonses to Twitter India and Delhi Police after tweets depicting child po*nography of women and children were shared on the microblogging website. Maliwal also claimed that the pictures were sold for Rs 20

"The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for Rs 20 to Rs 30. This is horrific," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Taking to Twitter Maliwal wrote, "Thousands of people have shared recordings of young girls being raped. Videos of women bathing are being put through intelligence cameras. These companies follow laws abroad and turn a blind eye to the obscenity and rape of women in India."

Maliwal has also asked Twitter how such videos are existing on the site and what policies it has for checking such content.

Maliwal has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused.

"Shockingly, some of these videos even depicted rape with children and women while they were asleep! Some of the Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing po*nographic and rape videos of children from other users of the social media platform," said DCW in a press briefing.

Additionally, she also said that systems must be developed enough to delete such videos immediately. "I am shocked with the kind of rape and child po*nographic videos available freely on Twitter. The nauseating material needs to be immediately removed from Twitter and FIR should be registered by Delhi Police in the matter."

"Systems must be developed so that all such videos are immediately deleted and the perpetrators reported to law enforcement agencies. Twitter must be held accountable for this filthy and objectionable content being available and even sold on its platform," she added.

The Commission has asked to provide reasons why the tweets were neither deleted nor reported by Twitter. The Commission has also sought data regarding the number of such tweets presently available on Twitter.

Further, it has sought the number of tweets depicting child po*nography and rape identified, deleted, and reported by Twitter in the past four years. The Commission has also sought the SOPs related to deleting and reporting such content being followed by Twitter.

(With inputs from agency).