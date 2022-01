New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday granted conditional market approval for Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions. With this, the price of both the vaccines will be capped and as per a report by news agency PTI, each dose of Covaxin and Covishield is likely to be capped at Rs 275 plus an additional service charge of Rs 150.

The approval was granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. Under the conditions, the firms shall submit data of ongoing clinical trials and the vaccines to be supplied for programmatic setting besides recording all vaccinations done within the country on the CoWIN platform. Adverse events following immunisation will continue to be monitored as part of the conditions.

The vaccines will not be available in medical stores. The hospitals and clinics can purchase the vaccines. Vaccination data has to be submitted to DCGI every six months. Data to be updated on CoWIN app also", the statement said.

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on January 19 recommended granting regular market approval to the Serum Institute of India's (SII's) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for use in adult population subject to certain conditions.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, had submitted an application to the DCGI on October 25 seeking regular market authorisation for Covishield. The DCGI had sought more data and documents from the Pune-based company following which Singh recently had submitted a response along with more data and information.

"Such a large-scale vaccination with Covishield and containment of COVID-19 infection is in itself a testimony of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine," he had said.

In an application sent to the DCGI, V Krishna Mohan, whole-time director at the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, submitted complete information regarding chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) took up the challenge to develop, produce and clinically evaluate a vaccine (Covaxin), from the SARS-CoV-2 strains isolated from COVID-19 patients in India, Mohan had said in the application. Covaxin and Covishield were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on January 3.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan