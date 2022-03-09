New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covovax' has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) for adults and for children above the age of 12 on Wednesday, March 9.

SII CEO, Adar Poonawala on Wednesday taking to Twitter wrote, "Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90% efficacy. @SerumInstIndia's brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India & has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults & for children above the age of 12. Younger age groups will follow shortly."

Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90% efficacy. @SerumInstIndia's brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India & has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults & for children above the age of 12. Younger age groups will follow shortly. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) March 9, 2022

In the tweet, he mentioned that 'Novavax' is in global trials and that the vaccine has demonstrated more than 90 percent efficiency. Furthermore, he assured that approval of this vaccine for younger age groups will be done shortly.

Recently, the Subject expert committee has recommended the emergency use authorization to Covovax for the age group of 12 to 17.

Earlier, the DCGI approved Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation for adults last year on December 28.

After emergency use authorisation from DCGI Covovax will become the fourth vaccine that can be administered for the age group of 12-17 years old. This vaccine has not been still included in the Country's vaccination program.

Covovax also granted emergency use listing by WHO. It is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh