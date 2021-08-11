DCGI's approval came days after ICMR said that the mixing of Covaxin and Covishield yielded better results.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday gave its nod for conducting a study on the mixing of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield vaccines against the deadly COVID-19. The trial will involve 300 healthy volunteers.

The permission has been granted to the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu to conduct the study on the mixing of two COVID vaccines. The DCGI's approval came days after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its study stated that the mix and match of Covaxin and Covishield show better immunogenicity against the deadly virus.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 29 had recommended granting permission for conducting the study. "The aim of the study is to assess the feasibility on whether a person can be given two different vaccine shots -- one each of Covishield and Covaxin -- to complete the inoculation course," a source said.

Separately, a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as the first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh showed that combining these two COVID-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine.

The study also found that immunisation with a combination of Covishield and Covaxin was safe and the adverse effects were also found to be similar when compared to the same dose regimen.

Immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity," the ICMR, in its study, said. The study, however, is yet to be peer-reviewed.

"Though India so far has followed homologous approach (two doses of one vaccine) with Covishield and Covaxin, eighteen individuals, under the national program, inadvertently received Covishield as the first jab and Covaxin as the second," it said.

The study compared the safety and immunogenicity profile of those people who received two doses of different vaccines, against that of individuals receiving either Covishield or Covaxin. The study showed that the immunogenicity profile against Alpha, Beta and Delta variants in the heterologous group was superior.

“Immunogenicity profile against Alpha, Beta and Delta variants in heterologous or (mix and match) group was superior; IgG antibody and neutralising antibody response of the participants was also significantly higher compared to that in the homologous groups,” the study revealed.

