New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) permitted Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to conduct the Phase 3 clinical trials for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine shot BBV154. The development comes three weeks after the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) approved Bharat Biotech's application to conduct the clinical trials for intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. The trials will be done at nine different sites all over India, news agency ANI reported.

Bharat Biotech's BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine which stimulates a broad immune response against COVID-19. The needle free vaccine is reported to be effective for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19. A total of 400 and 650 individuals participated in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials which took place last year.

Intranasal vaccine just like a Polio vaccine: Dr Krishna Ella

Bharat Biotech's Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella had said earlier that with one dose of nasal vaccine, the infection can be blocked thereby transmission chain can be blocked too. "It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine," Dr Krishna Ella was quoted as saying by republicworld.

