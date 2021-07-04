In an order, district magistrate Mohammad Aijaz has said that the ban has been imposed to "secure aerial space near vital installations and highly populated areas".

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Days after the attack at the Jammu Air station that resulted in the injury of two personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Sunday banned the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and similar kind of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In an order, district magistrate Mohammad Aijaz has said that the ban has been imposed to "secure aerial space near vital installations and highly populated areas". Aijaz also said that people who have drones or similar kind of UAVs should inform the authorities and local police station immediately.

"Directorate general of civil aviation has provided draft guidelines/standard operating protocol to regulate the use of drones in terms of weight classification, generation of unique identification number, height/altitude restrictions, speed restrictions, enforcement/panel action, etc.," the order read.

"Keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of breach of privacy, nuisance and trespass, it is extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles to wander around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar," it noted.

Drones have been becoming a challenge for the security officials in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the attack on Jammu Air Station, there have been several incidents when drones were spotted by security forces near India's military installations in the union territory (UT).

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a crucial meet with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to discuss the issue over drones and how the country is preparing to meet this challenge.

Meanwhile, the authorities suspect that the attack at the Jammu Air Station was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with a help from Pakistan. Officials have also said that use of drones by Pakistan-based terrorists is a "very serious threat" to the security system and there was a need to have a relook at the security of vital places and persons.

"We have got very serious and strong suspicion that LeT is involved in this case.... Since LeT is involved and the outfit is run from Pakistan, so in a way Pakistan's involvement cannot be ruled out," said Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma