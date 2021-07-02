The BSF, however, said that the drone failed to cross the border and returned after the security officials fired around five to six rounds.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday morning said that a "hexacopter" drone was spotted near the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF, however, said that the drone failed to cross the border and returned after the security officials fired around five to six rounds.

"Alert BSF troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 4:25 am as it was trying to cross International Border in Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area," news agency ANI quoted BSF as saying.

This is the second time in last seven days when drone activity was spotted in Jammu. Earlier on June 27 and 28, the security forces had successfully thwarted two drone activities near the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Since the 'failed' attack at the Jammu Air Force Station last month in which two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured, the security forces have been on high alert. The officials suspect that the drone attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, who were operating from inside Pakistan.

They fear that these terror groups might carry out more attacks at security installations of India, adding that the country needs to find a way to neutralise them. They also said that it must be probed whether these drones are being launched from nearby locations in Jammu even as drones were seen hovering close to the Army facilities in the city.

"We need a comprehensive plan and plan of action to check the menace of drones. Every agency, be it at the borders or in cities or airports, needs to have specific responsibility along with required technology tools," news agency PTI quoted a senior defence official as saying.

Amid this Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have held several meetings with defence officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, to discuss the situation in the Valley.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma