In its advisory, the Centre highlighted on how to deal with the crimes against women and said that any failure of the police force to adhere to the laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the huge outrage over government's handling of crimes against women, which came in the backdrop of Hathras gang-rape and murder incident, the Centre on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for the state and UT governments on the safety of women and reminded them of existing laws for mandatory action by the police in such instances.

In its advisory, the Centre highlighted on how to deal with the crimes against women and said that any failure of the police force to adhere to the laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice to the victim.

In the detailed three-page advisory, the home ministry said there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the sub-section (1) of section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"It is requested that States/UTs, may suitably issue instructions to all concerned to ensure strict compliance with the provisions in the law... also requested to monitor the cases on ITSSO (an online portal to track sexual offence cases) to ensure suitable follow-up action," the advisory stated.

The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a "Zero FIR", in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of the police station, in the event of receipt of the information on the commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the ministry said.

“Section 166 A(c) of the Indian Penal Code 1860 (IPC) provides for punishment to a public servant for failure to record FIR in relation to cognizable offences punishable under section 326A, Section 326B, Section 354, Section 354B, Section 370, Section 370A, Section 376, Section 376A, Section 376AB, Section 376B, Section 376C, Section 376D, Section 376DA, Section 376DB, Section 376E or Section 509 in IPC,” the advisory states.

“However, even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity-building measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in the context of women safety," it said, adding that “such lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated into and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same".

The advisory came days after the severe criticism of the UP government and police over the handling of the Hathras case, in which a 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men of the upper caste. The girl succumbed to the injuries a fortnight after the incident in a Delhi hospital.

The case further garnered headlines when the UP police secret cremation of the girl, in which the family members were not allegedly not allowed. However, the police had said that one of the family members had given permission for the cremation and even cited intel inputs on major law and order problems.

After the uproar, the Yogi government had called for a three-member SIT team and even advocated for a CBI inquiry in the case. Meanwhile top officials of the district were also suspended following the outrage.

Posted By: Talib Khan