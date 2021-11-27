New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, on Saturday decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament scheduled on November 29.

Addressing the media after a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said that a meeting on the future course of action will be held on December 4.

